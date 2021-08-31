British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 62.9% in August

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 29th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

