British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 62.9% in August

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 29th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.
About British Land
The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.
Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.