Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

BRX opened at $23.33 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

