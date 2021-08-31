Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.59 and a 200-day moving average of $469.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

