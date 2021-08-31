Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $793,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,558. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.