Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the highest is $181.57 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $136.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,404 shares of company stock worth $849,288 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

