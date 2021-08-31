Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report sales of $765.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $799.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.77 million. Albemarle posted sales of $746.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $244.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

