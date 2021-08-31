Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 109.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 169,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BankUnited by 106,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

