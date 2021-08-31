Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

