Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $378.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

