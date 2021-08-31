Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CommScope by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

