Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CommScope by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CommScope by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
