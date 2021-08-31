Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

KPTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

