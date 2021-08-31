Brokerages Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 1,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,040. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

