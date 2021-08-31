Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$8.28

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.77 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market cap of C$701.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
