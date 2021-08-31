Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$8.28

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.77 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market cap of C$701.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

