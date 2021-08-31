Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $7.42

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

