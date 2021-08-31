Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $7.42

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of CTIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
