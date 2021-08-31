Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $249.27

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.87. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,102. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $257.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.90.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

