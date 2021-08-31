Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $48.79

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BOKF NA purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 53.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,409. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

