Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA stock remained flat at $$8.17 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.