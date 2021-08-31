Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $86.08

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,110. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

