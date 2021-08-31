Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $142.67

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $656,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.51. The stock had a trading volume of 188,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,386. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $228.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

