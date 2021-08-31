Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $33.42

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

