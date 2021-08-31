Brokers Set Expectations for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

