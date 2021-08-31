Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$38.37 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

