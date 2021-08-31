BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BRT stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

