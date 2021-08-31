Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 65,485 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.26 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,101. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

