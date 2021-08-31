Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $22.60 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.39. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,238. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

