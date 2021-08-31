Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 14,631 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,566. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

