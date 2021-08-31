Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

