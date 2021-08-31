Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Burberry Group stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

