Burency Market Cap Reaches $13.92 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Burency has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and $1.50 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

