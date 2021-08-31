Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw strong trading volume on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. 54,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 527,394 shares.The stock last traded at $301.35 and had previously closed at $309.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.18 and a 200 day moving average of $314.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.