BZEdge (BZE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $97,204.32 and approximately $32.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 81.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

