Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might Sells 792 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total value of $1,623,730.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,077.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,948.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

