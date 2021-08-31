Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 900,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

