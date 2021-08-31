Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CALA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.18.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
