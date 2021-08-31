Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CALA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 1,732,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

