Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Michael A. Carr Acquires 10,000 Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CLXT remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
