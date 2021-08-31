Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Michael A. Carr Acquires 10,000 Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLXT remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

