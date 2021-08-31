Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden National by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 382.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,234. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.