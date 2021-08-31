Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CCJ stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -447.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

