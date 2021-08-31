Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

