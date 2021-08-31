Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
Shares of AIR stock opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.71. The firm has a market cap of £54.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Air Partner
