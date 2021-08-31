Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.63.

CM stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

