Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.63.

CM stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

