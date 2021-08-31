Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$145.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

