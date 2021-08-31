Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Purchases 5,833 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00.

CANO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

