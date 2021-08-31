Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CGEMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

