Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $451.69 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $452.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.38. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

