Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 10,036.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43.

