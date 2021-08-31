Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

