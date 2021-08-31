Capital Analysts LLC Takes $817,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PPL by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPL by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

