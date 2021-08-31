Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock opened at $165.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

