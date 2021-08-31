CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in August

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLDY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.